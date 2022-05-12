Crown Point Energy GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $5.48M

May 12, 2022 3:11 AM ETCrown Point Energy Inc. (CWVLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Crown Point Energy press release (OTCPK:CWVLF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
  • Revenue of $5.48M (+55.7% Y/Y) on total average daily sales volumes of 1,425 BOE per day.
  • Received an average of $2.84 per mcf for natural gas and $62.49 per bbl for oil compared to $1.80 per mcf for natural gas and $56.16 per bbl for oil received in Q1 2021.
  • Reported an operating netback of $13.39 per BOE, up from $13.06 per BOE in Q1 2021.
  • The Company’s capital spending on developed and producing assets for fiscal 2022 is budgeted at approximately $7.2 million comprised of $5.1 million in TDF and $2.1 million in CH based on expenditures.
  • The Company’s capital spending on exploration and evaluation assets for fiscal 2022 is budgeted at approximately $2.7 million to drill and complete one exploration well in CLL.
