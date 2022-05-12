STEP Energy Services GAAP EPS of C$0.13, revenue of C$219.54M
May 12, 2022 3:16 AM ETSTEP Energy Services Ltd. (SNVVF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- STEP Energy Services press release (OTCPK:SNVVF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.13.
- Revenue of C$219.54M (+60.5% Y/Y).
- Q1 2022 adjusted EBITDA of C$37.0 million, was an increase of 131% over the C$16.0 million generated in Q1 2021 and a sequential increase of 114% over the C$17.3 million generated in Q4 2021.
- As a result of the significant increase in operating activity in Q1 2022, Working capital increased to C$52.8 million at the end of Q1 from C$3.9 million in Q4 2021 and Net debt increased to C$214.3 million from C$186.9 million in Q4 2021.