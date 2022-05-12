GreenTree Hospitality Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.05 misses by $0.06, revenue of $48.2M beats by $0.22M

May 12, 2022 3:38 AM ETGreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GreenTree Hospitality press release (NYSE:GHG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.05 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $48.2M (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.22M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 47.4% year over year to $10.8M for the fourth quarter 2021.
  • A total of 4,659 hotels with 337,153 hotel rooms were in operation as of December31, 2021, compared to 4,626 hotels and 334,162 hotel rooms as of September 30, 2021.
  • During the quarter, the Company opened 138 hotels, a decrease of 65 compared to 203 hotels opened in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB170, a 4.6% increase from RMB162 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% increase from RMB168 in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • The occupancy rate, or OCC, for all hotels in operation was 69.2%, a decrease of 7.5% compared with 76.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 7.2% decrease compared with 76.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • The company expects an increase in total revenues of up to 5% for the full year 2022, compared to 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.