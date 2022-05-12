GreenTree Hospitality Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.05 misses by $0.06, revenue of $48.2M beats by $0.22M
May 12, 2022 3:38 AM ETGreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GreenTree Hospitality press release (NYSE:GHG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.05 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $48.2M (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.22M.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 47.4% year over year to $10.8M for the fourth quarter 2021.
- A total of 4,659 hotels with 337,153 hotel rooms were in operation as of December31, 2021, compared to 4,626 hotels and 334,162 hotel rooms as of September 30, 2021.
- During the quarter, the Company opened 138 hotels, a decrease of 65 compared to 203 hotels opened in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB170, a 4.6% increase from RMB162 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 0.8% increase from RMB168 in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC, for all hotels in operation was 69.2%, a decrease of 7.5% compared with 76.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a 7.2% decrease compared with 76.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The company expects an increase in total revenues of up to 5% for the full year 2022, compared to 2021.