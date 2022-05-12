Trican Well Service GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $218.9M

May 12, 2022 3:42 AM ETTrican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trican Well Service press release (OTCPK:TOLWF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
  • Revenue of $218.9M (+47.9% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAS for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were $38.9 million and $42.0 million, compared to $27.3 million and $29.1 million, respectively for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Free cash flow was $30.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (March 31, 2021 - $22.0 million).
  • Outlook: Canadian rig counts are expected to track 15-20% higher than 2021 which will drive an increase in demand across the oilfield services sector.
  • Activity levels for the second quarter of 2022 are expected to be much higher than prior years.
  • We expect the market for Trican's services to move into an undersupplied position for the second half of 2022.
