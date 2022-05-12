The AZEK Company launches $50M in accelerated share repurchase program
May 12, 2022 4:03 AM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase $50M of the company’s Class A common stock.
- The company is funding the buyback under the ASR with existing cash resources.
- Per the terms, the company will receive an initial delivery of approximately 2.4M shares of Class A common stock from JPMorgan, with the final settlement scheduled to occur no later than July, 2022.
- At settlement, JPMorgan may be required to deliver additional shares of Class A common stock to the company, or the company may be required either to make cash payments or deliver shares of Class A common stock to JPMorgan, at the company’s election.