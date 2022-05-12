European stocks fell sharply as global markets digested US hot inflation data
May 12, 2022 4:16 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- London -1.87%.
- Germany -1.60%.
- France -1.58%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 1.8% in early trade, with basic resources falling to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.
- Switzerland April producer and import prices +1.3% vs +0.8% m/m prior.
- UK Q1 preliminary GDP +0.8% vs +1.0% q/q expected.
- UK March monthly GDP -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected.
- UK data - RICS House Price Balance (April) 80 (vs. prior 74).
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than seven basis point to 2.84%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 0.88%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than eight basis point to 1.74%.
- European futures mostly lower. FTSE -1.93%; CAC +0.62%; DAX -1.70% and EURO STOXX -1.80%.