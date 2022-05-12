Technip Energies, Saulsbury Industries secures EPC contract at ExxonMobil’s LaBarge, Wyoming facility
May 12, 2022 4:32 AM ETTechnip Energies N.V. (THNPY), THNPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPF) has been awarded a contract for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction to expand the carbon capture and storage at ExxonMobil’s LaBarge, Wyoming facility.
- The LaBarge plant has already captured more CO2 than any other facility in the world.
- The expansion will consist of a modification of the existing gas treatment facility to increase the carbon capture capacity of more than one million additional metric tons of CO2 per year and the installation of pipeline to transport the CO2 to the reservoir where it will be stored.
- The company will be responsible for the engineering and procurement services, while Saulsbury Industries will perform construction and the pipeline installation.