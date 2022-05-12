Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) is collaborating with the Global Fund to build diagnostic capacity and pandemic preparedness for AIDS and tuberculosis (TB) in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The Global Fund is an international organization which aims to end tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria and mobilizes and invests more than $4B a year to support programs in more than 100 countries. It was founded in 2002 and its donors include, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, governments and private organizations.

Roche said that in collaboration with the Global Fund, Ministries of Health and country-based partners, the company will first support assessments and implementation of new technologies and knowledge transfer in two to three pilot countries, and aims to expand support in 10 countries over the next five years.

The Swiss pharma giant, through its Global Access Program, and the Global Fund aim to improve the diagnosis of HIV and TB in LMICs by building local capacity to tackle infrastructure challenges for providing diagnostic results and managing healthcare waste.

The company said that ~2B people globally are estimated to be infected with TB, with 95% of TB deaths occurring in LMICs. Of more than 37M people living with HIV worldwide, over 6M people are undiagnosed.

Roche added that the effort includes building processes to collect, transport, test samples and return the results to patients for timely clinical interventions, and address challenges due to a lack of network infrastructure, workforce capacity, access to roads, and IT systems.

The collaboration will also include approaches to reduce the environmental and economic burden of healthcare waste generated in the testing process and the disposal of medical devices at the end of their useful life.