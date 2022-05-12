TIMIA Capital to acquire controlling interest in Specialty Finance Company
May 12, 2022 5:04 AM ETTIMIA Capital Corp. (TIMCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TIMIA Capital Corporation (OTCQB:TIMCF) to acquire ~77% of a Canadian-based leading provider of specialty finance lending for consideration of ~$9.24M.
- The total common share valuation of the specialty finance company is $12 million.
- The deal will complete by way of $7.7M cash payment, plus a $1.54M unsecured promissory note, bearing interest at 5% per annum payable in 12 months.
- The combined company pro forma assets surpass ~$450M.
- The deal is expected to be accretive for TIMIA shareholders within one year of the closing of the transaction based upon forecasted growth and financing costs incurred.
- Due to competitive issues related to the acquisition, the name of the Target will only be disclosed after closing of the transaction, which is expected on or around June 30, 2022.
- The transaction is subject to a break fee of $200K payable by TIMIA Capital, if the transaction does not close before June 30, 2022.
- The company expects to finance the acquisition through the issuance of debt, and does not contemplate issuing common or preferred stock as part of the purchase price.