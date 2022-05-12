Cullinan Oncology to sell unit, certain rights to lung cancer program to Japan's Taiho

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) said Japan's Taiho Pharmaceutical is acquiring its unit Cullinan Pearl and will and co-develop and co-commercialize Cullinan Oncology's lead program CLN-081/TAS6417, an EGFR inhibitor therapy being explored in lung cancer.

Under the agreement, Taiho will acquire Cullinan Pearl, which has worldwide rights outside Japan to CLN-081/TAS6417, for an upfront payment of $275M to to Cullinan Oncology and up to an additional $130M linked to EGFR exon20 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) regulatory milestones.

Cullinan Oncology CEO Nadim Ahmed noted Taiho had an existing stake in Cullinan Pearl.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Cullinan Oncology said it will co-develop CLN-081/TAS6417 and will retain the option to co-commercialize the drug in the U.S. with Taiho via a U.S. unit Taiho Oncology.

Taiho will sell CLN-081/TAS6417 in territories outside the U.S. and China.

Taiho and Cullinan Oncology will equally contribute to the future clinical development of CLN-081/TAS6417 in the U.S., and each getting 50% of profits from potential U.S. sales.

"We are pleased to bring CLN-081/TAS6417 back into our pipeline and move it towards commercialization with Cullinan Oncology,” said Masayuki Kobayashi, president and representative director, Taiho.

Cullinan Oncology noted that it expects its cash runway to extend through 2026 based on current operating plans.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q2, subject to conditions including U.S. anti trust approval.