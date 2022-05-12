NICE Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.09, revenue of $527M beats by $16.42M
May 12, 2022 5:40 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NICE press release (NASDAQ:NICE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $527M (+15.8% Y/Y) beats by $16.42M.
- Cloud revenue of $295M, growth of 28.1% year-over-year.
- Q2 Outlook: Total revenues are expected to be in a range of $520M to $530M vs. consensus of$518.3M ; Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS of $1.75 to $1.85 vs. consensus of $1.73.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenues of $2.16B to $2.18B (compared to previous guidance range of $2.14B to $2.16B) vs. consensus of $2.15B; Non-GAAP fully diluted EPS of $7.25 to $7.45 (compared to previous guidance range of $7.07 to $7.27) vs. consensus of $7.19.