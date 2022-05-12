PureCycle Technologies reports Q1 results

May 12, 2022 6:07 AM ETPureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • PureCycle Technologies press release (NASDAQ:PCT): Q1The Company had total liquidity of $609.9 million including $418.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and debt securities available for sale and $191.9 million in restricted cash.
  • PureCycle had $255.7 million in debt and accrued interest, less $16.8 million of discount and issuance costs as of March 31, 2022.

  • PureCycle's Ironton flagship purification facility's original budget was $242.1 million, which was funded through bond financing.

  • The Company currently expects to exceed the original budget by $55 - $65 million due to increased investments as well as growing inflationary pressures.

