Trulieve Cannabis Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.05, revenue of $318.3M beats by $11.87M

May 12, 2022 6:09 AM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Trulieve Cannabis press release (OTCQX:TCNNF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $318.3M (+64.2% Y/Y) beats by $11.87M.
  • Industry leading U.S. retail network of 162 dispensaries, supported by over 4.0 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity, up 95% and 93% year over year, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.
  • Gross profit of $178.2 million and GAAP gross margin of 56.0% in the first quarter compared to gross profit of $132.4 million and GAAP gross margin of 43.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $105.5 million, or 33.2% of revenue in the first quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $100.9 million, or 33.0% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Trulieve is reiterating 2022 guidance with expected revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $450 million to $500 million. Based on the Company's current forecasts, it expects to realize improved performance in the second half of 2022 relative to the first half of 2022..
