Siemens Non-GAAP EPS of €1.50, revenue of €17.04B; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 12, 2022 6:17 AM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), SMAWFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Siemens press release (OTCPK:SIEGY): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.50.
  • Revenue of €17.04B (+16.2% Y/Y).
  • Orders for the second quarter climbed 32% year-over-year, reaching €21.0 billion on double-digit increases in all industrial businesses, while revenue rose 16% year-over-year, to €17.0 billion, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23.
  • Orders rose 22% and revenue grew 7% on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, primarily the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Varian) between the periods under review.
  • Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations rose to €1.3 billion (Q2 FY 2021: €1.2 billion).
  • Outlook: For the Siemens Group we expect 6% to 8% growth in comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects (previously expected at mid-single-digit), and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.
  • Digital Industries expects for fiscal 2022 to achieve comparable revenue growth of 9% to 12% (previously expected at 5% to 8%) and a profit margin of 19% to 21%.
  • Smart Infrastructure expects for fiscal 2022 comparable revenue growth of 6% to 9% (previously expected at 5% to 8%). The profit margin is expected to be 12% to 13%. Mobility, which previously expected fiscal 2022 comparable revenue growth of 5% to 8%, now expects revenue on the prior-year level. The profit margin is expected to be 10.0% to 10.5%.
  • We continue to expect the profitable growth of our Industrial Business to drive an increase in basic EPS from net income before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA) to a range of €8.70 to €9.10, up from €8.32 in fiscal 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.