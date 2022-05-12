Siemens Non-GAAP EPS of €1.50, revenue of €17.04B; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 12, 2022 6:17 AM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), SMAWFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Siemens press release (OTCPK:SIEGY): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.50.
- Revenue of €17.04B (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Orders for the second quarter climbed 32% year-over-year, reaching €21.0 billion on double-digit increases in all industrial businesses, while revenue rose 16% year-over-year, to €17.0 billion, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.23.
- Orders rose 22% and revenue grew 7% on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, primarily the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Varian) between the periods under review.
- Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations rose to €1.3 billion (Q2 FY 2021: €1.2 billion).
- Outlook: For the Siemens Group we expect 6% to 8% growth in comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects (previously expected at mid-single-digit), and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.
- Digital Industries expects for fiscal 2022 to achieve comparable revenue growth of 9% to 12% (previously expected at 5% to 8%) and a profit margin of 19% to 21%.
- Smart Infrastructure expects for fiscal 2022 comparable revenue growth of 6% to 9% (previously expected at 5% to 8%). The profit margin is expected to be 12% to 13%. Mobility, which previously expected fiscal 2022 comparable revenue growth of 5% to 8%, now expects revenue on the prior-year level. The profit margin is expected to be 10.0% to 10.5%.
- We continue to expect the profitable growth of our Industrial Business to drive an increase in basic EPS from net income before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA) to a range of €8.70 to €9.10, up from €8.32 in fiscal 2021.