Merck KGaA Q1 sales rises on the back of Life Science business; confirms FY22 outlook

May 12, 2022 6:23 AM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF), MKKGYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) Q1 revenue grew driven by its Life Science segment and the company provided outlook for FY22.

Q1 GAAP EPS rose +10.6% Y/Y to €2.41, while Net sales grew 12.2% Y/Y to ~€5.2B. EBITDA pre increased +7.8% to € 1.63B.

"The outstanding quarter by Life Science demonstrates that our core business is not reliant on Covid-19 to deliver impressive growth. Our new medicines, including Bavencio and Mavenclad, were primarily responsible for growth in Healthcare. Electronics also had a robust quarter, thanks to the excellent performance of Semiconductor Solutions," said Merck KGaA's Chair of the Executive Board and CEO Belén Garijo.

Net sales from Life Science segment increased by +14.7% Y/Y to ~€2.45B. Process Solutions business grew +18.8% Y/Y to ~€1.25B.

Healthcare segment's net sales grew by +9.5% to ~€1.8B, driven by Oncology business sales, which increased +28.5% Y/Y to €379M.

The company said sales of urothelial cancer drug Bavencio more than doubled Y/Y to €128M. Colorectal/head and neck cancer drug Erbitux sales increased +10.5% Y/Y to €242M.

Neurology & Immunology business brought in sales of €391M, rising 4.4% Y/Y.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) drug saw a decline of –11.4% Y/Y to €201M, but other MS therapy Mavenclad's sales grew +28.7% to €189M.

Fertility business sales +6.6% €341M, while Cardiovascular/Metabolism/Endocrinology business sales saw a growth of +6.1% to €652M Y/Y.

Net sales of the Electronics segment grew by +11.2% Y/Y to €957M. Semiconductor Solutions business sales increased +22.2% Y/Y to €581M. However, net sales of the Display Solutions business unit declined -4.7% Y/Y to €262M.

Outlook:

Merck KGaA's specified its outlook for FY22 given in March. The company expects net sales between € 21.6B and € 22.8.

EBITDA pre in a range of €6.6B to €7.1B; and earnings per share pre between €9.60 and €10.50.

