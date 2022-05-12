Babylon Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.24, revenue of $266M
May 12, 2022 6:22 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited - Class A (BBLN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Babylon Holdings press release (NYSE:BBLN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.24.
- Revenue of $266M (+273.1% Y/Y).
FY 2022 Financial Guidance: For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, the Company is raising revenue guidance from the previous range of $900 million to $1 billion, to $1.0 billion or greater, based on higher than expected revenue attainment in Q1 2022. The Company expects to see a continued improvement in Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and is updating guidance of Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2022 from (30)% of revenue to no greater than $(295) million for revenues totaling $1.0 billion. At $1.0 billion of revenue, this represents an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of (29.5)%, a significant improvement from (184)% and (54)% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and marginally ahead of previous guidance.