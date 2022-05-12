Babylon Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.24, revenue of $266M

May 12, 2022 6:22 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited - Class A (BBLN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Babylon Holdings press release (NYSE:BBLN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.24.
  • Revenue of $266M (+273.1% Y/Y).

  • FY 2022 Financial Guidance: For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, the Company is raising revenue guidance from the previous range of $900 million to $1 billion, to $1.0 billion or greater, based on higher than expected revenue attainment in Q1 2022. The Company expects to see a continued improvement in Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and is updating guidance of Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2022 from (30)% of revenue to no greater than $(295) million for revenues totaling $1.0 billion. At $1.0 billion of revenue, this represents an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of (29.5)%, a significant improvement from (184)% and (54)% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and marginally ahead of previous guidance.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.