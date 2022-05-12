Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have announced that the country should apply to join NATO "without delay," forgoing a decades-long policy of military neutrality following Russia's war in Ukraine. That position is sure to be seen as an escalation by Russia, which shares an 830-mile border with Finland (and would double the amount of "land borders" it shares with NATO territories). The Finnish government is set to debate the NATO application over the weekend, while parliament is expected to give its final approval as early as Monday.

Upping the rhetoric: Earlier on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Russia was the "most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine." She also cited Moscow's "worrying pact" with China and "their call for new, and very much arbitrary, international relations." Meanwhile, G7 nation Japan voiced its agreement at the EU-Japan summit in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying the situation "must not be tolerated."

"The pumping of Ukraine by NATO countries with weapons, the training of its troops to use Western equipment, the dispatch of mercenaries and the conduct of exercises by the countries of the alliance near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia instead of their 'war by proxy,'" responded Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council (he also served as Russia's president from 2008 to 2012). "Such a conflict always has the risk of turning into a full-fledged nuclear war. This will be a catastrophic scenario for everyone."

Outlook: Sweden is also anticipated to make a decision on joining NATO this weekend, with the alliance expected to take an expedited track to approve their membership. All 30 NATO nations have agreed to spend at least 2% of their GDPs on defense by 2025, and while only a third of those members have met the threshold, the latest developments should accelerate a drive for achieving their targets. The buildup is also likely to be another boon for defense stocks like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), which have had a phenomenal year on the back of the increases in military spending.

