Himax Technologies Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.70 in-line, revenue of $412.8M misses by $10.55M

May 12, 2022 6:24 AM ETHimax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Himax Technologies press release (NASDAQ:HIMX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPAdS of $0.70 in-line.
  • Revenue of $412.8M (+33.6% Y/Y) misses by $10.55M.
  • For the second quarter, the company expects the automotive DDIC sales, which are still much larger than those of TDDI and AMOLED, to be flat to slightly up sequentially, but up more than 90% year-over-year.
  • Q2 Outlook: Net Revenue: To decrease 16% to 20% sequentially; Non-IFRS Gross Margin: To be around 43.0% to 45.0%, depending on final product mix; Non-IFRS Profit: To be 45.0 cents to 50.0 cents per diluted ADS.
