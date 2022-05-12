Telefonica S.A. GAAP EPS of €0.12, revenue of €9.41B; reaffirms FY22 guidance
- Telefonica S.A. press release (NYSE:TEF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.12.
- Revenue of €9.41B (-9.0% Y/Y).
- OIBDAmarginincreasedby0.9p.p.y/yto34.0%inQ122(-0.4p.p.y/yorganicto33.3%).
- Outlook Telefónica is well on track to meet its 2022 financial targets (organic including 50% of VMO2 JV) and Q1 22 results align with management’s expectations: Revenue +3.2% y/y in Q1 22 vs. 2022 target of “low single digit growth”; OIBDA +2.1% y/y in Q1 22 vs. 2022 target of “low single digit growth”; and CapEx (ex-spectrum) to sales ratio of 12.0% organic in Q1 22 vs. 2022 target of up to 15%.