Telefonica S.A. GAAP EPS of €0.12, revenue of €9.41B; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 12, 2022 6:26 AM ETTelefónica, S.A. (TEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Telefonica S.A. press release (NYSE:TEF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.12.
  • Revenue of €9.41B (-9.0% Y/Y).
  • OIBDAmarginincreasedby0.9p.p.y/yto34.0%inQ122(-0.4p.p.y/yorganicto33.3%).
  • Outlook Telefónica is well on track to meet its 2022 financial targets (organic including 50% of VMO2 JV) and Q1 22 results align with management’s expectations: Revenue +3.2% y/y in Q1 22 vs. 2022 target of “low single digit growth”; OIBDA +2.1% y/y in Q1 22 vs. 2022 target of “low single digit growth”; and CapEx (ex-spectrum) to sales ratio of 12.0% organic in Q1 22 vs. 2022 target of up to 15%.
