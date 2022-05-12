STMicroelectronics provides $20B+ long-term revenue guidance at Capital Markets Day
May 12, 2022 6:27 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its Capital Markets Day today, STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will outline its path to $20B+ revenue targets to be achieved by FY2025-27.
- Revenue ambition is to be led by the company's core business, leveraging ST's technology and market leadership, expected to grow in line with its established market and high growth areas, within or adjacent to ST's core business.
- The revenue will also be led on the strength of its Integrated Device Manufacturer model and customer relationships and will be based on its established end-market and application strategy, focused on Industrial and Automotive.
- STM shares trading 4.2% higher premarket.