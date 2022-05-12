Veru GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.06, revenue of $13.03M misses by $2.23M

May 12, 2022 6:32 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Veru press release (NASDAQ:VERU): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $13.03M (-2.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.23M.
  • Gross margin increased to 86% of net revenues from 82% of net revenues, a record high compared to any prior quarter
  • Operating loss was $11.8 million versus $1.5 million
  • CEO comment “The Agency has been incredibly responsive, and we look forward to submitting a request for Emergency Use Authorization application as soon as possible. The high mortality rates observed in hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients in the placebo group underscores that this remains a high unmet medical need. We look forward to updating you as we advance sabizabulin to these high-risk patients.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.