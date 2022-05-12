Veru GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.06, revenue of $13.03M misses by $2.23M
May 12, 2022 6:32 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Veru press release (NASDAQ:VERU): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $13.03M (-2.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.23M.
- Gross margin increased to 86% of net revenues from 82% of net revenues, a record high compared to any prior quarter
- Operating loss was $11.8 million versus $1.5 million
- CEO comment “The Agency has been incredibly responsive, and we look forward to submitting a request for Emergency Use Authorization application as soon as possible. The high mortality rates observed in hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients in the placebo group underscores that this remains a high unmet medical need. We look forward to updating you as we advance sabizabulin to these high-risk patients.”