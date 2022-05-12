Crescent Point Energy Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.41
May 12, 2022 6:35 AM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Crescent Point Energy press release (NYSE:CPG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.41.
- Generated approximately $290M of excess cash flow in first quarter, supporting further debt reduction and return of capital.
- The company is on-track to achieve near-term net debt target of $1.3 billion during third quarter 2022 at current commodity prices.
- The company now expects to generate $1.2B to $1.4B of excess cash flow in 2022, at US$80/bbl to US$100/bbl WTI for the remainder of the year, further benefiting in the current environment from its high netback production and significant tax pools.
- "As a result of our execution, improving financial position and focus on returning capital to shareholders, we are further increasing our dividend", said Craig Bryksa, President and CEO of Crescent Point. "We also remain active on our share repurchase plan given our compelling valuation and the investment opportunity it provides to enhance our per share metrics. Based on our revised dividend and planned share repurchases, we expect to return approximately 30 percent of our excess cash flow to shareholders during the first half of the year. As we move closer to attaining our near-term net debt target, we expect to release an updated return of capital framework and will be in a better position to further increase the level of excess cash flow currently returned to shareholders."