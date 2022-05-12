Utz Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.02, revenue of $340.8M beats by $29.72M
- Utz Brands press release (NYSE:UTZ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $340.8M (+26.6% Y/Y) beats by $29.72M.
Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook: For fiscal 2022, the Company is raising its total net sales growth outlook from 7-10% to 10-13%, and its Organic Net Sales growth outlook from 4-6% to 8-10%. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA outlook is unchanged and expects fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to grow modestly versus fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $156.2 million. Utz continues to expect stronger Adjusted EBITDA performance in the second half of fiscal 2022, and in fiscal 2023. Additionally, in fiscal year 2022, the Company now expects capital expenditures of approximately $50 million, excluding the impact of the Kings Mountain transaction. Finally, the Company continues to expect an effective tax rate of approximately 20% (normalized GAAP basis tax expense, which excludes one-time items) and net leverage at year-end fiscal 2022 to be consistent with year-end fiscal 2021.