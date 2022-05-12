Outbrain Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.01, revenue of $254.2M beats by $11.75M
May 12, 2022 6:38 AM ETOutbrain Inc. (OB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Outbrain press release (NASDAQ:OB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $254.2M (+11.5% Y/Y) beats by $11.75M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million compared to $20.6 million in the prior year
- Ex-TAC gross profit increased 5% year over year to $63.5 million, compared to $60.4 million. Ex-TAC gross profit increased 8% on a constant currency basis, reflecting net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.6 million.
- GUIDANCE:
The following forward-looking statements reflect our expectations. For the full year ended December 31, 2022, we expect: Ex-TAC gross profit of $270 million to $290 million Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $60 million
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, we expect: Ex-TAC gross profit of $59 million to $62 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million to $6 million