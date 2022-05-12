CyberArk Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $127.56M misses by $2.87M
May 12, 2022 6:39 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CyberArk press release (NASDAQ:CYBR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $127.56M (+13.1% Y/Y) misses by $2.87M.
- Q2 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $135M and $141M vs. consensus of $137.12M; Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(14.5)M to $(9.5)M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of -$0.37 to -$0.25 per basic and diluted share vs. consensus of -$0.27; Assumes 40.6M weighted average basic and diluted shares.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $583.5M to $598.5M vs. consensus of $590.13M; Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(33.5)M to $(20.5)M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of -$0.92 to -$0.60 per basic and diluted share vs. consensus of -$0.70; Assumes 40.7M weighted average basic and diluted shares.
- ARR as of December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of $535M to $541M, representing growth of 36 percent to 38 percent from December 31, 2021.