CyberArk Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $127.56M misses by $2.87M

May 12, 2022 6:39 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CyberArk press release (NASDAQ:CYBR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $127.56M (+13.1% Y/Y) misses by $2.87M.
  • Q2 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $135M and $141M vs. consensus of $137.12M; Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(14.5)M to $(9.5)M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of -$0.37 to -$0.25 per basic and diluted share vs. consensus of -$0.27; Assumes 40.6M weighted average basic and diluted shares.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $583.5M to $598.5M vs. consensus of $590.13M; Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(33.5)M to $(20.5)M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of -$0.92 to -$0.60 per basic and diluted share vs. consensus of -$0.70; Assumes 40.7M weighted average basic and diluted shares.
  • ARR as of December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of $535M to $541M, representing growth of 36 percent to 38 percent from December 31, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.