Ideanomics' subsidiary WAVE receives follow-on order for wireless charging systems

May 12, 2022 6:40 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Developer of high-power, wireless inductive charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, WAVE, wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), announced that the Twin Transit has placed a second order for two additional WAVE 250kW wireless charging systems.
  • The two WAVE 250kW systems will be installed at the Mellen Street e-Transit Station and will power new Gillig battery-electric buses scheduled to arrive in 2023.
  • The order addresses the critical need to automatically extend the range of battery-electric buses to meet the range of legacy diesel vehicles.
  • With many other charging choices on the market, Twin Transit's new order marks the growing interest from transit agencies to power their clean fleet transition with WAVE.
