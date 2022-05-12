Quarterhill GAAP EPS of C$0.44, revenue of C$168.5M
May 12, 2022 6:41 AM ETQuarterhill Inc. (QTRHF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Quarterhill press release (OTCQX:QTRHF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.44.
- Revenue of C$168.5M (+773.1% Y/Y).
- "The top-line for our ITS business was up significantly year-over-year led primarily by the addition of ETC, though revenue and margin results for the quarter were impacted by seasonality in the IRD business, the timing of the rollout for certain projects and inflationary pressures. Overall, our outlook for the year is unchanged at this time and remains favourable. We expect results to pick up in subsequent quarters as IRD moves into its seasonally stronger periods and as ITS implementation activity increases."