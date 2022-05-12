Tapestry Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.44B beats by $10M

May 12, 2022 6:50 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Tapestry press release (NYSE:TPR): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.44B (+13.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Drove Mid-Teens Increase in New Customer Acquisition Across Brands in North America.
  • Now On Track to Return Approximately $1.9 Billion to Shareholders in Fiscal 2022
  • Announces Board of Director’s Approval of New $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Authorization.
  • 2022 Outlook: The Company is modifying its Fiscal 2022 outlook due to (i) an estimated headwind of $0.25 to $0.30 due to incremental Covid-related pressure in China and (ii) an anticipated negative impact of approximately $0.17 based on the current expectation that the Generalized System of Preferences (‘GSP’) with retroactive benefit will not be adopted in the Company’s current fiscal year.
  • Revenue of approximately $6.7 billion, which represents a high-teens growth rate versus the prior year on a 52-week, comparable basis, and would mark a record level of sales for the Company.
  • Earnings per diluted share in the area of $3.45, representing nearly 20% growth versus the prior year on a 52-week, comparable basis.
  • Shares -1.96% PM.
