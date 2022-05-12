XP announces new cryptocurrency trading platform XTAGE
May 12, 2022 6:51 AM ETXP Inc. (XP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- XP (NASDAQ:XP) on Thursday announced a new trading platform for digital assets XTAGE, developed in collaboration with Nasdaq.
- The platform is expected to be operational by the end of Q2.
- "At the time of launch, our 3.5M current customers will have access to the trading platform directly in the existing app that they already use," said XP CFO Bruno Constantino.
- The trading platform will be fully integrated into XP's ecosystem, which will allow customers to invest using existing XP services.
- At the time of launch, the platform will offer trading in cryptocurrencies.
- In the medium term, XP plans to expand its offering to include other assets.