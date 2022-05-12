Fisker aims to start production of second model at Foxconn factory in 2024

  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) confirmed that it will produce the Fisker Pear model at a factory Foxconn acquired in Ohio.
  • The Fisker Pear is scheduled to start production in 2024 and will have an expected base price below $29,900.
  • Fisker (FSR) and Foxconn intend to build a minimum of 250,000 PEAR vehicles a year once the plant ramps up production.
  • The company said it has designed and engineered the vehicle to reduce parts for rapid, simplified manufacturing. The Fisker Pear will be built on a new proprietary architecture.
  • The electric vehicle maker's Ocean model is scheduled to start production in Austria in November of this year.
  • Shares of Fisker (FSR) rose 2.41% premarket to $8.49 to follow on Wednesday's drop of more than 10% to a new 52-week low.
