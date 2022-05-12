Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) recorded better than expected revenue for 1Q 2022 on Thursday as the U.S. Multi-State Operator indicated sequential improvements across multiple financial measures for the quarter.

Revenue jumped ~64% YoY and ~4% from the previous quarter to reach $318.3M, while gross margin reached ~56% from ~43% in the preceding quarter and ~70% in 1Q 2021.

Meanwhile, net loss for the quarter indicated a sequential improvement of ~55% to reach ~$32.0M from $30.0M of net income in the prior-year period.

However, adj. EBITDA margin stood at ~33%, unchanged from the previous quarter and indicating a decline of ~47% YoY from 1Q 2021.

While diluted shares outstanding rose ~46% YoY to 187.1M, the adjusted earnings per share reached $0.01 as the company fell short of Street forecasts.

The management reiterated the previously issued guidance of revenue at $1.3B – $1.4B and adj. EBITDA at $450M – $500M. However, the company projects further improvements in 2H 2022 compared to the first half.

“In 2022 we expect our strong balance sheet, access to capital and financial discipline will uniquely position us to capitalize on market opportunities created by the macroeconomic factors impacting our industry," Chief Executive Kim Rivers noted ahead of the earnings call at 8:30 A.M. EST.

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), with operations across 11 states, currently runs 165 retail dispensaries and over 4.0M square feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the U.S., unchanged from March.