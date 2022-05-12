Bio Lab Naturals to merge with Limitless X in stock deal

May 12, 2022

  • Limitless X is going public by signing a share exchange agreement with Bio Lab Naturals (OTCQB:BLAB), a seller and renter of LED screens.
  • Limitless X is a lifestyle agency specializing in digital marketing. The company has three verticals and product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD industry.
  • Under the agreement, BLAB will issue 97M shares to Limitless X shareholders at the close of the transaction.
  • An additional 9M shares will be issued to Limitless X shareholders pro-rata to their interests, which will result in these stockholders owning 90% of BLAB's outstanding shares six months after acquisition.
  • "We are excited about taking our company public through this vehicle and deliver what we believe will be incredible results to our shareholders," said Limitless X CEO Jas Mathur.
  • The combined entity will continue to trade under the symbol BLAB.
  • After the deal closes, an application will be submitted to FINRA to get a new symbol.
  • Bio Lab Naturals will carry on its business and core operations, including Prime Time Live, a Denver-based company that provides mobile LED screens.
  • BLAB expects the acquisition to close in next seven business days, subject to conditions.
