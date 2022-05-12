Grab to raise capital via secondary stock offering of up to 76.3M shares, 50K warrants
May 12, 2022 6:54 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) plans to offer for sale up to 76.25M Class A ordinary shares, up to 50K warrants and up to 50K Class A Ordinary Shares issuable on exercise of the warrants.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the securities by the selling stockholders, except for exercise of amounts received on warrant exercise to the extent such warrants are exercised for cash.
- Each warrant holder will be entitled to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share at $11.5/share; warrants expire on Dec.1, 2026.
- Shares trading 2.4% down premarket.