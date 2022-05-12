Brookfield Asset Management reports Q1 results
May 12, 2022 6:58 AM ET
- Brookfield Asset Management press release (NYSE:BAM): Q1 FFO of $0.96.
- Revenue of $21.88B (+33.3% Y/Y).
- Distributable earnings were $1.2B for the quarter.
- Nick Goodman, CFO of Brookfield, stated “Financial results in the first quarter were very strong, and thanks to our extensive global holdings of inflation protected cash-generating assets, our results are accelerating in the current macro environment. Distributable earnings were $1.2 billion, supported by growth in our asset management franchise and strong underlying performance across our businesses. Fundraising momentum remains strong, with fee-bearing capital standing at $379 billion at the end of the first quarter. We also expect material fund closes in the second quarter and balance of 2022.“We will separately list and distribute to shareholders, a 25% interest in our asset management business, that we expect to complete by the end of 2022. This will be done on a tax-free basis to both Canadian and U.S. shareholders (and potentially others). Our asset management business is one of the leading alternative investment firms in the world, managing the capital of over 2,000 global institutional investors and a growing list of high net worth investors. We are excited about this next chapter of our growth.”