SCYNEXIS GAAP EPS of -$0.17, revenue of $0.7M
May 12, 2022 7:02 AM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SCYNEXIS press release (NASDAQ:SCYX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
- Revenue of $0.7M (-65.0% Y/Y).
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $95.2 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $104.5 million in cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2021.
- Based upon its current operating plan, SCYNEXIS believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents, the net proceeds received from the April 2022 public offering, and the anticipated sales of BREXAFEMME will enable the Company to fund its operating requirements into Q1 2024.