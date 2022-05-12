BitNile's subsidiary executes purchase agreement to own 100% of Alliance Cloud Services
May 12, 2022 7:04 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile's (NYSE:NILE) wholly owned subsidiary now owns 100% of Alliance Cloud Services as the former closed a purchase agreement with the earlier 30% owners of the latter.
- Alliance owns and operates a facility in southern Michigan where BitNile conducts it mining operations.
- The facility was first acquired in January 2021 and has since undergone significant renovations.
- Recently, BitNile invested $127M on its Bitcoin mining operations, including ~$115M in the purchase of Bitcoin miners and $12.3M for the purchase of the facility and infrastructure improvements.