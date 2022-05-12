Strong earnings from Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) are taking shares on the track upward after a rollercoaster-like drop in recent weeks.

The Texas-based amusement park company posted a lighter loss than anticipated alongside a nearly 70% jump in revenue that also bested expectations for its first quarter report on Thursday. The strong report was bolstered by price increases that included a $10.33 increase in ticket prices that led to an overall $19.30 increase in guest spending per capita.

“The higher In-park spending reflects the company’s in-park pricing initiatives and positive consumer spending trends,” the release read.

CEO Selim Bassoul noted that the price increases did not appear to dampen demand as numerous park improvements and operational shifts encouraged 200, 000 thousand more guests to visit parks in 2022. The strong figures are particularly encouraging in light of Omicron impacts early in the quarter.

“We have reoriented our culture to prioritize the guest in everything we do, and we fundamentally believe this will drive significant and sustainable long-term earnings growth,” Bassoul said.

Shares rose over 5% shortly after the results were reported.