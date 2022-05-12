OptiNose GAAP EPS of -$0.31, revenue of $14.76M; issues FY22 guidance

May 12, 2022 7:06 AM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • OptiNose press release (NASDAQ:OPTN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.31.
  • Revenue of $14.76M (+23.4% Y/Y).
  • The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $91.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

  • Corporate Guidance: The Company expects XHANCE net revenues for the full year of 2022 to be at least $90 million. In addition, the Company expects full year 2022 XHANCE average net revenue per prescription to be at least $220. Previously the Company expected full year 2022 XHANCE average net revenue per prescription to be at least $210.

  • The Company expects total GAAP operating expenses (selling, general & administrative expenses and research & development expenses) for 2022 to be in the range of $135 - $140 million, of which the Company expects stock-based compensation to be approximately $10 million.

  • The Company expects top-line results from ReOpen2, the second its two clinical trials evaluating XHANCE as a potential treatment for chronic sinusitis, in June 2022.

