Beyond Meat takes on downgrade from Barclays as share collapse

Barclays lowered its rating on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Equal Weight from Overweight after taking in the company's earnings misfire.

Analyst Benjamin Theurer and team warned on BYND's potential to recover profitability and said there is limited visibility to support a bullish view anymore.

"While we do assume a better sales performance in future quarters, the high cost level and elevated SG&A [selling, general, and administrative expenses] spend is unlikely to fade soon," they noted.

Beyond Meat (BYND) is expected to need to raise cash this year due to the current cash burn rate.

Elsewhere, Mizuho Americas dropped its price target on BYND to $21 from $35.

During the Beyond Meat (BYND) earnings call, execs confirmed that McDonald's conducted market tests of McPlant in the U.S., as well as added the offering to all restaurants across the U.K. and Ireland and continued trials in Austria. There were no further details given.

Beyond Meat (BYND) fell 24.34% premarket to $19.80 to follow on a 13.83% decline on Wednesday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating was flashing Strong Sell on BYND well in advance of the share price collapse.