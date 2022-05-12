Cyxtera GAAP EPS of -$0.23 in-line, revenue of $182.4M in-line
May 12, 2022 7:09 AM ETCyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cyxtera press release (NASDAQ:CYXT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 in-line.
- Revenue of $182.4M (+5.5% Y/Y) in-line.
- “As we launch into our second year as a publicly traded company, we’re excited to report another strong quarter of results to start 2022,” said Nelson Fonseca, Cyxtera’s Chief Executive Officer. “The solid growth our team delivered serves as further validation of our strategy to continuously drive innovation that makes our data centers easier to consume for our customers across our global footprint. As we continue to invest in our business, both from a geographic and a product perspective, we look forward to delivering solid results throughout the rest of the year and beyond.”