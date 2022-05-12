Zevia PBC GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.15, revenue of $38M beats by $0.46M; issues Q2 and FY22 guidance
May 12, 2022 7:09 AM ETZevia PBC (ZVIA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Zevia PBC press release (NYSE:ZVIA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $38M (+23.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.46M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA income of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $58.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and no outstanding debt.
- The Company expects net sales for the full year of 2022 to be in the range of $177 million to $182 million, an increase of 28% to 32% versus 2021 vs. consensus of $178.86M.
- For the second quarter of 2022, net sales are expected to be in the range of $41 million to $43 million, an increase of 19% to 25% compared to the second quarter of 2021 vs. consensus of $45.30M.