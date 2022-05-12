MoneyLion reports Q1 results

May 12, 2022 7:11 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • MoneyLion press release (NYSE:ML): Q1 GAAP Net Loss of $0.13M
  • Revenue of $69.71M (+110.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.25M.
  • Adjusted Revenue increased 105% to $66.5 million in the first quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($24.9) million for the first quarter versus ($1.2) million in the first quarter of 2021
  • Guidance:

  • For the full year 2022, MoneyLion is re-affirming previously provided guidance of: Adjusted Revenue of approximately $325 to $335 million, reflecting 100% year-over-year growth at the midpoint Adjusted Gross Profit margin of approximately 60% to 65%. Adjusted EBITDA of approximately ($50) to ($45) million. Targeting to exit 2022 with breakeven Adjusted EBITDA

  • For the second quarter of 2022, MoneyLion expects: Adjusted Revenue of $78 to $83 million, reflecting 121% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted Gross Profit margin of 60% to 65%. Adjusted EBITDA of ($20) to ($15) million

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.