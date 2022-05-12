MoneyLion reports Q1 results
May 12, 2022 7:11 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MoneyLion press release (NYSE:ML): Q1 GAAP Net Loss of $0.13M
- Revenue of $69.71M (+110.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.25M.
- Adjusted Revenue increased 105% to $66.5 million in the first quarter of 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA was ($24.9) million for the first quarter versus ($1.2) million in the first quarter of 2021
- Guidance:
For the full year 2022, MoneyLion is re-affirming previously provided guidance of: Adjusted Revenue of approximately $325 to $335 million, reflecting 100% year-over-year growth at the midpoint Adjusted Gross Profit margin of approximately 60% to 65%. Adjusted EBITDA of approximately ($50) to ($45) million. Targeting to exit 2022 with breakeven Adjusted EBITDA
For the second quarter of 2022, MoneyLion expects: Adjusted Revenue of $78 to $83 million, reflecting 121% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted Gross Profit margin of 60% to 65%. Adjusted EBITDA of ($20) to ($15) million