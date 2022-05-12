Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures slide ahead of more inflation data

Stock index futures point to a lower open Thursday, but where the market will end up by the close is anybody's guess given the volatile action this week.

A late selloff yesterday after a roller-coaster session saw the Nasdaq take the biggest hit, off 3%. The buy-the-dip crowd made a valiant attempt midday but it faded. The broader market has been down four of the last five sessions.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.8% are under the most pressure premarket, with S&P futures (SPX) -0.4% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.3% also down.

The 10-year Treasury yield is looking to test 2.8% on the downside, off 8 basis points to 2.84%. The 2-year is down 4 basis points to 2.59%.

"Overall, markets appear to be oscillating between three sometimes competing concerns: inflation, recession and stagflation," Goldman Sachs said.

"For much of this week, markets appeared to move on from stagflation worries and even concerns about inflation as inflation expectations (and yields on 10-year Treasuries) receded," Goldaman said. "The focus instead has been on a potential impending recession - a notion fortified by the recent news that real GDP growth contracted by 1.4% in 1Q22."

"But (Wednesday's) CPI report suggests that the current economy is very strong, buoyed by reopening impulses, and echoing what we learned from travel and lodging companies during earnings."

More inflation figures arrive premarket, now on the wholesale side. Economists expect the April PPI to show a 0.5% rise, with a 10.7% annual rate, both down from March.

The crypto selloff continues, with bitcoin down 10% this morning.

Were "crypto a currency (it is not), it would be hyperinflation," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "Bursting bubbles removes theoretical wealth from bubble buyers. Crypto wealth losses affect too few people to be economically significant, and sensible players will have regarded it as a speculative gamble not an investment."