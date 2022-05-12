WeWork GAAP EPS of -$0.57 misses by $0.02, revenue of $765M misses by $3.11M
May 12, 2022 7:19 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- WeWork press release (NYSE:WE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.57 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $765M (+27.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.11M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $212 million, a $71 million improvement from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $234 million improvement relative to the first quarter of 2021
Outlook: WeWork updated second quarter 2022 revenue guidance to $800 - 825 million , tightening the previous range of $775 - 825 million vs consensus of $835.51M, and announced second quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of negative $125 to negative $175 million.
The Company also updated its full year 2022 revenue guidance to $3.40 - 3.50 billion vs consensus of $3.54B, a tightening of the $3.35 - 3.50 billion range previously provided, and updated full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to negative $400 to negative $475 million, from negative $400 to negative $500 million provided previously. The Company’s guidance for the rest of the year excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.
- Shares +7.84% PM.