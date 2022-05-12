WeWork GAAP EPS of -$0.57 misses by $0.02, revenue of $765M misses by $3.11M

May 12, 2022 7:19 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • WeWork press release (NYSE:WE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.57 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $765M (+27.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.11M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $212 million, a $71 million improvement from the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $234 million improvement relative to the first quarter of 2021

  • Outlook: WeWork updated second quarter 2022 revenue guidance to $800 - 825 million , tightening the previous range of $775 - 825 million vs consensus of $835.51M, and announced second quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of negative $125 to negative $175 million.

  • The Company also updated its full year 2022 revenue guidance to $3.40 - 3.50 billion vs consensus of $3.54B, a tightening of the $3.35 - 3.50 billion range previously provided, and updated full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to negative $400 to negative $475 million, from negative $400 to negative $500 million provided previously. The Company’s guidance for the rest of the year excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

  • Shares +7.84% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.