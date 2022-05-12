Digital Realty contracts for 158 MW of new renewable energy in California and Georgia

May 12, 2022 7:21 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) announced that it is contracting for 158 MW of new solar power in California and Georgia which is a step towards 100% renewable electricity and its 1.5 degree C-aligned Science Based Targets initiative.
  • The contracts include a 12-year agreement to support the development of a new 130 MW utility-scale solar project in Kern County, California.
  • Digital Realty is also subscribing to Georgia Power's Customer Renewable Supply Procurement program wherein it will receive 28 MW of new solar supply to support its Atlanta data center portfolio.
  • The program is expected to begin delivering power and renewable energy certificates to Digital Realty in 2024.
