Lannett inks contract with Areva for US distribution of generic version of Bayer's blood cancer drug Fludara
May 12, 2022 7:23 AM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)BAYRY, BAYZFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) signed an agreement with Areva Pharmaceuticals to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Fludarabine Phosphate for injection, a generic version of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) Fludara to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
- Trevose, Pa.-based Lannett will be be able to sell Fludarabine Phosphate for injection, USP, 50 mg/2mL, single dose vials in the U.S., subject to FDA clearance.
- Lannett will provide sales, marketing and distribution support for the drug and will receive a share of the profits. Other financial terms were not disclosed.
- "Moreover, a drug market shortage has recently existed for Fludarabine Phosphate for injection, so our goal, subject to FDA clearance, is to commence marketing as soon as possible, targeting later this calendar year, to help patients gain access to this important oncology medicine," Lannett CEO Tim Crew.
- Lannett said that as per IQVIA data, total U.S. sales for the 12 months ended March 2022 of the particular drug were ~$4.9M.