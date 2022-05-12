Genius Sports slips after mixed Q1 earnings report

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) reported revenue growth of 59.9% in Q1.

Betting Technology, Content & Services segment revenue increased 27.6% to $49.7M, driven by growth in business with existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations, expansion of value-add services and new service offerings, and new customer acquisitions.

Media Technology, Content & Services segment revenue increased over 157% to $24.1M, with organic growth driven by continued acquisition of new customers, primarily for programmatic advertising services, and the inclusion of incremental revenues from recent acquisitions

Sports Technology & Services segment revenue rose 123.3% to $12.1M, primarily driven by the inclusion of revenues derived from recent acquisitions, including Second Spectrum, as well as expanded services provided to existing sports league and federation customers across all tiers of sport

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed guidance for revenue of $340M in FY22 and $430M to $440M in FY23

Shares of GENI are down 0.72% premarket to $2.75 and are down more than 60% on a year-to-date basis.