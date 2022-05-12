YPF Sociedad Anónima GAAP EPS of $0.64, revenue of $3.63B

May 12, 2022 7:27 AM ETYPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • YPF Sociedad Anónima press release (NYSE:YPF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.64.
  • Revenue of $3.63B (+37.0% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached US$972 million, expanding 17% sequentially and 27% y/y, consolidating a margin of 27%, in line with the historical average of the last 10 years.
  • Hydrocarbon production continued with a positive trend totaling 506 Kboe/d, increasing 4.5% q/q and a staggering 16% y/y.
  • OPEX contracted 8% q/q but expanded 29% y/y, primarily as a result of fully increased activity together with a negative evolution of variables such as inflation, wages, and currency devaluation.
  • CAPEX activity increased 53% y/y reaching $748 million in the quarter, reaffirming guidance of 40% increase y/y, with an upward bias.
  • Cash flow was positive for the eighth consecutive quarter at $391 million, further reducing our net debt to $5,912 million, pushing the net leverage ratio down to 1.46x.
