Bakkt Holdings reports Q1 results
May 12, 2022 7:33 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bakkt Holdings press release (NYSE:BKKT): Q1 Net loss of $43.3M
- Revenue of $12.5M (+54.3% Y/Y) misses by $1.1M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of -$28.9M decreased 71% year-over-year
“Momentum is building across our business and we’re proud of our strong year-over-year net revenue growth for the quarter,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt. “We are making considerable progress with our growing list of platform partners, and they serve as an entryway to a vast universe of brands across market segments. As integration work continues, we’re looking forward to being live soon and ramping up our partner activations through the course of this year. We're launching scalable products, like pay with points, which was recently activated with Wyndham Rewards, and making continued platform enhancements as we aggressively execute on the rest of our targeted roadmap.”