Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) shares plunged as much as 7% in Europe on Thursday after reporting its FQ2 net income was cut in half and saying saying it would exit the Russian market after 170 years, taking €600M in charges and impairments.

The company employs ~3K people in Russia and had previously decided to not take on new projects after the invasion of Ukraine.

Siemens' (OTCPK:SIEGY) net profit in the January-March period fell to €1.21B ($2.17B) from €2.39B a year earlier, below expectations of €1.73B, according to analyst estimates provided by the company, although without the impairment, profits would have been in line, Citi's Martin Wilkie said.

The year-ago figure included a €900M gain from the sale of Flender to Carlyle Group.

CEO Roland Busch said Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) anticipates further risks to net income in the "low- to mid-triple-digit million range" as a result of the Russia exit and COVID-19 lockdowns in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Busch said the company avoided major disruptions from increased supply chain risks associated with electronic components, raw materials and logistics.

Q2 revenues rose 16% Y/Y to €17.04B and orders increased 32% to €20.98B, above respective expectations of €16.79B and €19.1B, after double-digit increases in all industrial businesses.

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) confirmed guidance for the full year, including 6%-8% growth in comparable revenue.

Siemens' (OTCPK:SIEGY) ADR price return has declined 31% YTD and 30% during the past year.